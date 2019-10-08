Woman charged in fatal shooting of neighbor’s dog

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A York Township woman is charged with animal cruelty after authorities say she shot and killed a neighbor’s dog.

Joan McClintock, 49, admitted to police that she shot the 1-year-old pug after it wandered onto her property on Old Dutch Lane. She said she fired because the dog was scaring her birds, according to charging documents.

The dog, named Zoe, died at an animal hospital just hours after she was shot Sept. 1.

Michelle Hershner, the daughter of Zoe’s owners, said the pug ran out a back door. She said her father Brian heard three shots and found Zoe injured.

McClintock is charged with a felony count of aggravated cruelty to animals and misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals and reckless endangerment. The endangerment charge is because police say Brian was at risk of getting shot as he chased after Zoe.

“He didn’t think about the gun being shot toward him. He just did what he had to do,” Michelle Hershner said. “He just took action and grabbed Zoe and got out of there, and that was it.”

Hershner said her parents spent close to $6,000 in medical bills for Zoe.