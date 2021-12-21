Woman dead after husband reportedly confessed to killing her

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One woman is dead after she was killed by her husband in Springfield Township, York County in the morning hours of Tuesday, Dec. 21, according to a report from the York County Coroner’s Office.

According to the report, the coroner arrived at a home in the 1100 block of Alta Vista Way in Springfield Township, York County, to a reported death that occurred in the home.

Sandra Anderson, 72, was found dead in the home after her husband reportedly told Pennslyvania State Police (PSP) that he had killed her.

PSP is the investigating police agency for this incident and the investigation is ongoing. The next of kin has been notified.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 22. More details will be released after the autopsy has been completed.

