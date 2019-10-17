Woman dies after 3-vehicle crash in W. Manchester

YORK, Pa. (WHTM)– The woman taken to the hospital after a 3-vehicle crash Wednesday evening has died, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. near the 200 block of Hanover Road. The road was closed for several hours while police investigated.

The woman was taken to WellSpan York Hospital and died shortly after arriving at 7:55 p.m.

It is not clear if she was a driver or a passenger in one of the vehicles involved in the crash.

The coroner’s office said the name of the victim will be released when additional family members are notified.

