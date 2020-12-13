Woman dies after jaywalking in Hanover, police still investigating

HANOVER, Pa (WHTM) — On Saturday night a pedestrian was fatally hit by a car when trying to cross the road on the 200 block of York Street, according to the Hanover Borough Police Department.
The 62-year-old woman was not using a marked crosswalk and wearing dark clothing when the 1995 Toyota Tacoma operated by Matthew Riggleman, of Abbottstown, struck her.
The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene by a York County Deputy Coroner.
The police department is asking for anyone that may have witnessed the accident to contact the police department through York County 911 or at 717-637-5575.
