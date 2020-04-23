Woman dies at Senior Commons after complications from an altercation in February

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Coroner’s office received a report of a death Wednesday morning at Senior Commons at Powder Mill, after complications from a resident altercation weeks ago.

The coroner’s office says 89-year-old Doris J. Bucks, died from a right femur fracture after an assault in early February during a resident to resident altercation in the Memory Care unit.

According to reports and the medical record, in the early evening of February 5, nursing staff heard “screaming coming from a resident’s apartment.” The staff immediately entered the apartment and noted that the male apartment resident had dragged Bucks onto the floor by her shirt.

Staff intervened and separated the residents. They were both evaluated medically and did not appear to have abnormal findings. Early the next morning, the staff noted that Bucks was having right hip pain while lying in bed in her room so she was taken to York Hospital for a medical evaluation, where they discovered a right femur fracture.

The resident who reportedly assaulted Bucks died of natural causes approximately two weeks after the altercation and therefore, there will be no charges, and Bucks will not undergo an autopsy.

It is deemed a homicide by the coroner’s office but the coroner would like to note the definition of “homicide” is “death at the hands of another” and has no legal bearing. In this case, there will be no charges.