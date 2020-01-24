Woman embezzled $800,000 from nonprofit for seniors, authorities say

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County woman siphoned more than $800,000 from a nonprofit she created to help elderly people then used the money for personal expenses, county detectives said in charging documents.

Melinda R. Bixler, 47, of Spring Garden Township, is charged with seven felony counts of racketeering, theft, conspiracy and receiving stolen property.

Bixler owns Elder Health Care Solutions, a business that provides consulting services and long-term health care planning for seniors and their families. She also created the nonprofit Adult Care Advocates to provide financial assistance to the elderly, according to the criminal complaint filed Tuesday.

In November 2017, Adult Care Advocates received $808,417.16 from the estate of a man who had named the nonprofit in his last will and testament. Investigators said the nonprofit’s bank account had a zero balance three days earlier.

After the money went into the account, 23 checks totaling $233,122.31 were made payable to Elder Health Care Solutions. Bixler controlled both accounts, authorities said.

Ten checks totaling $30,400 were made payable to Bixler, and six others totaling over $25,000 were made out to others, including a drug rehabilitation center for a family member and a bar and grill in Lancaster.

A $320,000 check dated Dec. 12, 2018, was written out to cash on the account then used to obtain a cashier’s check made payable to Elder Health Care Solutions, which was then deposited into the business’s account.

The bank accounts of Elder Health Care Solutions and a family member were audited during the investigation. Detectives said a $340,000 deposit into the family member’s account on Jan 14. consisted of a $293,000 check from Elder Health Care Solutions and a $47,000 check from Adult Care Advocates, both signed by Bixler.

On Jan. 17, a $350,000 check made payable to cash was generated from the family member’s account and used to purchase a bank check made payable to the company that handled Bixler’s settlement of a $685,000 home, according to the complaint.

Bixler was placed in York County Prison on $200,000 bail which she posted via a bondsman. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for March 16, online court records show.