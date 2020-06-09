Woman found dead at Gifford Pinchot State Park, says coroner

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead Monday night at Gifford Pinchot State Park.

According to the York County Coroner, police were dispatched to the park around 8:30 p.m. There they found a woman in addition to the body.

The woman was taken to a hospital, although officials say that her current condition is unknown.

The coroner’s office says there is an ongoing investigation regarding the death, but that the public is not believed to be in danger.

An autopsy is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in determining the cause of death. The woman’s identity will be released after her family has been notified.

Officials ask that anyone with information call Pennsylvania State Police in York at 717-428-1011.

No additional information was provided.