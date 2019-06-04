Woman gets prison for embezzling $100K from Dover construction company

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- A Lititz woman will serve prison time for embezzling more than $100,000 from a construction and excavation business.

Wendi E. Detter, 46, was ordered to serve 18 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release for wire fraud. She was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court.

Detter previously admitted to embezzling the money from Dover-based YCP, Inc. She was president and part owner of YCP.

U.S. Attorney David Freed Authorities said she used her position and her access to the company’s financial accounts to write herself checks for her own personal use and financial gain.