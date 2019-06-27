Woman gets prison for killing ‘to get darkness out’ of daughter, 3

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County woman will serve up to 30 years in prison for killing her 3-year-old daughter in 2016.

Regina Lester, 33, was sentenced Thursday to 15 to 30 years. She pleaded guilty but mentally ill to third-degree murder in March.

Lester’s daughter, Isabel Rose Godfrey, died of multiple injuries at a hospital after a neighbor found the child unresponsive inside the family’s home at the Chesapeake Estates mobile home park, in Jackson Township, on June 8, 2016.

Investigators said the girl had several deep bite marks and bruising on numerous areas of her body.

Godfrey’s 6-year-old brother had witnessed part of the attack and ran to the neighbor’s home to get help. The neighbor told police that Lester was naked, hugging a tree, and stated that she needed to “get the darkness out“ of her daughter, according to charging documents.

Witnesses said Lester also tried to get into a neighbor’s home and said, “I’m going to kill your kids.“

Police said they found synthetic marijuana and a smoking pipe on the kitchen table where Godfrey was found.