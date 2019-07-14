Woman injured in York cookout shooting

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A 47-year-old woman was injured in a shooting after a neighborhood cookout this weekend, police said.

It happened on Kurtz Avenue at around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators say 200 people were at an annual cookout event that went into the early morning hours. They say an argument escalated and a man fired multiple shots.

The woman was transported to York Hospital where she was treated and is now in stable condition.

“They had a community get together,” said Lettice Brown, who grew up on Kurtz Avenue and runs Stop the Violence in York. “They had a community barbecue and then something bad like this happens, and we were trying to prevent this by having that community get together. For someone to just start shooting when there’s so many people out there, it’s totally awful.”

Police are searching for a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the York City Police Department at 717-849-2204.