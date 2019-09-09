Woman with measles says she was vaccinated

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County woman says she was wrongly accused of being anti-vaccine after doctors confirmed she had measles and health officials warned the public about possible exposure.

Allison Kirby says her husband Sean looked for proof of her vaccination when she was in WellSpan York Hospital late last month. She says her records show she was vaccinated July 8, 1980.

While Allison wasn’t identified as the patient, online comments were tough for the couple to handle.

“People were saying they should go to a desert island and die or be charged with assault, very hurtful things without actually knowing what was going on,” Sean Kirby said.

“I’m not even sure where I picked up measles,” Allison Kirby said. “It’s airborne and it can happen to anybody, anywhere.”

There is a very small percentage of people for whom the vaccine may not be effective. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about three out of 100 people who get two doses of MMR vaccine will get measles if exposed to the virus. However, they are more likely to have a milder illness and are less likely to spread the disease to other people.

The Kirbys are hoping their story will encourage adults to get a booster vaccine.

If you’re unsure of your immunity level, your doctor can check with a blood test.

For the most current information on recommended immunizations for children and adults, visit www.cdc.gov/vaccines/vpd-vac/default.htm.