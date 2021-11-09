Work on damaged guide rails I-83 in York County to begin this week

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Drivers in York County are being warned of a road project to repair and replace a damaged guide rail on I-83 around Exit 18 (Mount Rose Avenue) project limits this week in Springettsburg Township.

The contractor is scheduled to begin work Wednesday, Nov. 10, on northbound I-83, and Thursday, Nov. 11, on southbound I-83. The outside shoulders will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until the project is finished.

There are no planned daytime lane closures.

Drivers should stay alert and proceed with caution in the work zone.