Work this weekend at Mount Rose Avenue and Haines Road intersection, York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Motorists in York County are advised work is planned this weekend at the intersection of Mount Rose Avenue (Route 124) and Haines Road (Route 2005) near the City of York in Springettsbury Township, York County. The contractor will reconstruct Mount Rose Avenue and a section of Haines Road at the intersection.

This work will begin at 8 p.m. Friday, August 7, and be completed by 6 a.m. Monday, August 10.

Traffic on both Mount Rose Avenue and Haines Road will be reduced to a single lane at the intersection. The signal at the intersection will be placed on flash mode and traffic will be controlled by flaggers.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs and flaggers, to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety as well as for the safety of the road crews.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year visit www.projects.penndot.gov.