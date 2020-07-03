Wrightsville to push ahead with Fourth of July celebration

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Fourth of July celebrations have been canceled in many Midstate communities but one York County borough is preparing for one of its largest Independence Day gatherings it’s ever seen.

“There’s going to be a lot of people, people that are happy they are allowed to be doing this,” said Jim Switzenberg, director of operations and executive chef at John Wright Restaurant.

As Wrightsville Borough begins to set up for the weekend ahead, they know how far they’ve come to make it possible.

“Since the beginning of the Covid-19 nightmare, Wrightsville has tried hard to work with businesses to maintain as much openness as possible,” Borough Council President Eric White said.

Businesses like John Wright, that as Switzenburg describes, saw an all-time low during the shutdown.

“It’s like they took a chainsaw, shaved off both your arms, and handed you a band-aid and labeled it takeout and said it’s going to be okay. That’s what it felt like.”

But this Fourth of July, Wrightsville will see it’s ‘Great American Comeback’, expecting thousands of visitors Saturday.

“There’s going to be a lot of people getting in and out of this borough. People are going to need to be patient and kind and respectful of those around them because there is going to be traffic, it’s going to be worse than leaving a concert,” said Switzenberg.

As the saying goes, “Freedom, ain’t free.” White said he and other officials, helped pay for the party, out of pocket.

We wanted to make sure it happened this year, if we didn’t, they would have canceled them.”

A few blocks along Front Street will be shut down to accommodate more seating. you can expect food trucks, live music, a DJ and of course the firework show over the Susquehanna, at dusk.

