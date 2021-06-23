YMCA and Pennie hosting health equity event in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennie and the YMCA are stopping by York County for its next stop on the Health Equity Tour on June 24 at the York City YMCA.

At this event, residents can listen and view a variety of educational health services, open to everyone in the community. People can also learn about Pa.’s health insurance marketplace, Pennie, and how it is the only way to access additional savings from the American Rescue Plan.

At the event, members of the community are also given free access to the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for those who want it.

The Health Equity Tour will be making efforts to visit all 67 Pa. counties in the next year to reduce health inequities through education and the removal of healthcare barriers.