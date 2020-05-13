YMCA free shower services offered to homeless throughout York City

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Through funds provided by the York City Bureau of Health the YMCA of York and York County is able to assist those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The YMCA says maintaining cleanliness is always a challenge for those who are homeless, but times have been even worse due to the current pandemic

For this service, on Mondays and Thursdays, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., the unsheltered homeless of York can shower at the YMCA Graham Aquatic Center.

Those coming to use the showers must use the entrance on the south side of the building next to Ferguson Elementary.

Serving over 66,000 people in the greater York region with over 13,000 annual active members, the Y engages men, women, and children, regardless of age, income, or background, to nurture the potential of children and teens, improve the region’s health and well-being, and provide opportunities to give back and support neighbors.

“We will continue this service until York County goes to the yellow phase, at which time it will return to LifePath Christian Ministries. It is great to see community organizations coming together to better serve those in our area. That is what it is all about”, stated Craig Wolf, Director of Community Development.

The YMCA Graham Aquatic Center is located at 543 N. Newberry Street.