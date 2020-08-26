YMCA’s in York to offer fall group swim lessons

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The YMCA of York and York County has recently announced that registration is now open for all fall group swim lesson programs beginning this September.

The YMCA’s are offering swim lessons for all ages and stages at affordable rates. The progressive swim lessons teach swimming skills, stroke technique, and water safety while encouraging a lifelong love of the water.

Swimming lessons take place at the following YMCA locations:

· Southern Branch YMCA – 100 Constitution Avenue, PO Box 263, Shrewsbury, PA 17361

· York YMCA – 90 N. Newberry Street, York, PA 17401

For a full list of swim lessons offered or to register, visit: https://yorkcoymca.org/swimminglessons.

Please note that the YMCA policies and procedures for the pool and for swim lessons have been revised in order to comply with current CDC and state guidelines.

For more information, please contact your local YMCA branch.

