York Academy second graders hatch chicks

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York Academy was able to bring back a fun lesson for its second graders by incubating eggs and watching the hatching process.

The students incubated eggs while learning about animal life cycles. The chicks hatched Tuesday morning as the York Academy Lower Charter School community watched in real-time.

Last year, the lesson was virtual.

“I wanted to be able to give them this experience and this joy and they were so patient and open-minded along the way, and any little kind of like bump that we hit along the road they were like ‘it’s okay, Ms. Schmid, it’s okay, we’re still lucky that we have the ones that we do,'” second-grade teacher Keri Schmid said. “So, like they were being resilient in this situation just like everything else that they were doing this year.”

Even the students families were able to come and see the new chicks.