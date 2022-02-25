YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Crispus Attucks York African American History & Lecture Center, which received a $4 million investment from the state through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, will be a place for visitors to learn about African American history and contributions to York and the nation.

Gov. Tom Wolf visited the future site of the Crispus Attucks York facility on Friday. “In addition to being a place where visitors can learn about and view pieces of history, it will provide the opportunity to hold conversations about the city’s complex past and a chance to move forward, better, together,” he said in a press release.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

“This center will be a place where we can join together and talk about the issues that have divided York for decades,” Crispus Attucks CEO Robert Simpson said in the release. “Even if we don’t agree, we can commit to understanding each other.”

Simpson said the groundbreaking for the new history center is planned for early 2023. The three-story facility will offer visitors opportunities to explore the history on their own, participate in a guided tour, or attend a lecture.