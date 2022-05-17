YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A Tuesday investigation into an animal cruelty incident led to the arrests of two people who had existing criminal bench warrants and were charged with drug violations.

On Tuesday morning, patrolling West York Borough police officers spotted a dog chained outside in a way that appeared to violate Pennsylvania anti-cruelty laws, known as Libre’s Law. The officers initiated an investigation, summoning the borough animal control officer to the residence at which the dog was observed, according to the West York Borough Police Department.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

When officials initiated the dog tethering investigation, the occupants of the house initially hid inside, as they had outstanding bench warrants, according to the WYBPD. But eventually, police say residents Jazmin Dietrich and Kenneth Morrison did come outside and were taken into custody on criminal warrants.

Dietrich and Morrison were allegedly in possession of controlled substances when they were arrested, and a further search of the residence found additional drugs and drug paraphernalia including crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine, the WYBPD report says.

The two individuals now face their existing charges in addition to new charges filed Tuesday. Police say the dog is safe.