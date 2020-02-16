5 firefighters hurt after explosion at burning apartment building in Red Lion

RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) — Five firefighters were hurt after an explosion in a burning apartment building, according to the fire chief of Alliance Fire and Rescue.

The fire happened at 125 Henrietta Street in Red Lion around 11:45 p.m. Saturday.

Fire Chief Scott Gingrich said when fire crews arrived the fire was in a storage area. They were able to put the fire out quickly but then realized the fire had spread to the floor above.

One of the many challenges for firefighters was the voids in the building.

The building used to be a school. During the conversion, there were many voids that allowed the fire to spread throughout the building, said Gingrich.

A truck company from York Township Fire went into the building and found where the fire had spread. Gingrich said around the same time they entered the building there was an explosion of gases and fire.

Five firefighters were taken to the hospital. One is still being treated at the hospital.

Everyone in the 18 unit building was evacuated.

Additional crews were called to help with the fire.

The Red Cross is helping 25 adults and 10 children but there may be more people impacted.

They are still talking to other residents.

The State Police Fire Marshal is investigating.