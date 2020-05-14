York-area company building technology to deploy with the National Guard to combat COVID

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A York-area division of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. is building technologies being deployed by the National Guard to bolster COVID-19 testing and lab capabilities.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced its Mobile Laboratory Product, developed in part by a Dallastown, Pennsylvania company, C5ISR Modular Systems, has been deployed as part of the National Guard’s efforts to combat the coronavirus.

Kratos C5ISR Modular Systems is a leading provider of specialized modular solutions supporting critical missile defense and radar systems, unmanned platforms, shipboard systems, and other strategic ground support equipment programs.

The Defense’s Analytical Laboratory System program provides a common, Mobile Laboratory

capability to DoD field analytic units across multiple domain spaces. The system provides onsite capability to detect or identify a wide range of chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive materials in environmental samples.

These mobile units have been adapted to conduct clinical specimen testing in support of

COVID-19 response efforts and are being deployed to the epicenters of the pandemic within

the United States to provide additional laboratory capacity and capabilities to support increased

testing activities.

Tom Mills, President of Kratos C5ISR Division in Dallastown, said, “Kratos C5ISR is a key collaborator on the team of suppliers that provides the ALS mobile laboratory system to the Warfighter. This critical platform was specifically designed and put in place to increase our nation’s readiness against a number of chemical and biological threats. We are proud to deliver a product in support of the fight against COVID-19.”

