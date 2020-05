YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Artists in York are brightening up the downtown by painting two huge murals.

The first is on the side of the Yorktowne Hotel and is now the largest mural in the city. The second is near city hall.

Artist Justin Ruby says he was able to complete his “Spongebob popsicle piece” in four days. The Yorktowne mural will eventually be covered up when major renovation work continues but it’ll be visible for at least a year.