York asking for public comment on land preservation

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – County officials are seeking public comment regarding whether the county needs more open space.

Improving the quality of life for residents is important to the county and the county views open space and a great economy as hand in hand.

Every year, the York Planning Commission attempts to preserve more land however that becomes a more difficult task with more land being developed.

A new online survey gauges whether residents are willing to pay for preservation efforts.

The county would consider a tax if locals believe that the efforts to perserve their neighboring landscapes worth it.

Local construction companies tell ABC27 they’ve been doing their part avoiding farmland when possible and keeping developed areas tight.

“Instead of taking 172 people and spreading them out over 500 acres, we condense it down 10 acres and it allows the other parcels of land to be farmed and used for agriculture”, said Jeffrey Inch, president of Inch and Co. Construction in York.

“York County is located within 40 percent of the US population within a days drive, so if you look along I-83 you see all the warehousing and developments coming up, that’s because we are located among the population centers so people want to locate here,” said Wade Gobrecht with the York County Planning Commission.

York, however, is perfectly positioned for new homes and businesses being built.

The survey can be found at www.yorkopenspace.org and is open until Sept. 20.