York assisted-living facility honors veterans

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) - Broadmore Senior Living at York honored veterans who are residents of the assisted-living facility on Monday.

A York County resident who served over 40 years, Charles Wise Jr., presented the Pledge of Allegiance at the service.

After song and prayer, an active duty Army sergeant went around the room, delivering certificates and American flag pins to all the veterans. Some were given handmade blankets.

Many veterans were not expecting to be honored, and that moment of recognition lit up the room.

"People love to talk about their history and the common thread they have," Dan Harnick of Asana Hospice said."It's just a burst of life in a situation like living at Broadmore."