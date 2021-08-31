York-based company Shadowfax helping people with disabilities land jobs

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — There are many companies that exist doing great things for their community that you’ve probably never heard of.

Shadowfax is one of those companies. Based in York, the company helps people with disabilities land jobs and get their feet wet in the industry.

Founded in 1986, Shadowfax began by assisting 12 individuals in four homes. Now, the company assists over 200 people day-to-day. They partner with over 65 local businesses to help get easier access to jobs for the people they’re assisting.

“We try to train individuals with disabilities to get them out into the community to provide some kind of service volunteering or employment,” Amanda Glatfelter, Quality Assurance Specialist at Shadowfax, said.

The company held a golf outing at York Country Club Monday to raise money for the business. The company is a non-profit organization.

“I love to see the people we support come in every day with a smile on their face, and knowing that we’re helping to contribute to that is great,” Glatfelter says about her experience working for Shadowfax.