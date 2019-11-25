York begins listening tour for input on comprehensive plan

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York officials want the public’s opinions on how to make the city flourish.

Planners and decision-makers looking to create a comprehensive plan for the next 20 years are on a month-long listening tour that began Monday.

The comprehensive plan will address a variety of topics including housing, land use, and more. The city especially wants thoughts and ideas on how to boost the local economy.

“What happens and what is relevant for someone on the west side is going to be different for somebody that is on the east side, so it’s important to get all voices at the table,” said Philip Given, chief of staff to Mayor Michael Helfrich.

At the base of every hurdle presented is a general lack of revenue.

“We are dealing with a city whose tax base has declined 20% from when it was at its peak,” said Michael Black, chairman of the city’s redevelopment board.

Everyone in the room acknowledged “false perceptions” are keeping people from living and working in the city.

“There is the perception of crime in the city,” Black said. “There is some real crime also, but I think the perception is not necessarily reality.”

Nine additional listening sessions will be held at various locations through Dec. 16.