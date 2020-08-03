York brings all furloughed employees back to work

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York has officially brought all its furloughed employees back to work.

Over 100 public works employees will tackle to downtown beautification efforts, which will require trash clean up that’s accumulated on sidewalks.

Crews will also resume mowing grass and weed pulling. The city says it recognizes the eyesores, and will do its best to quickly address them.

York City Chief of Staff Philip Given says “we do ask for patience from residents, obviously we cannot snap our fingers and have the city be brought back to how it was before there was about four months with modified schedules and the furloughs, that we were operating at full capacity.”

By temporarily furloughing over 100 employees, the city estimates it’s saved over half a million dollars.

