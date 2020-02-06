York Builders Association hosts 52nd annual Home & Garden Show

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York Builders Association will officially kick-off the 52nd Annual Home & Garden Show this Friday, February 7.

The Home & Garden Show provides inspiration for home improvement projects of all kinds and gives area residents an opportunity to see and learn about the latest indoor and outdoor home and garden products and services from over 150 experts under one roof.

Produced by the York Builders Association, this year’s event marks the 52nd anniversary. York Traditions Bank is the long-time presenting sponsor.

Visitors can walk through the York Expo Arena and explore exhibits featuring, indoor and outdoor design ideas and garden displays. Guests can also engage with experts on new home building, remodeling, financing, heating and air conditioning, windows, flooring, fencing, and much more.

In addition to every area of home specialty, the Home & Garden Show features a marketplace area with vendors featuring a variety of items like beef jerky, spices, cookware, succulents, household and beauty products, stained glass and art, wine sampling and more much.

The ticket price is $8 for adults, children 18 and under are free and parking is also free.

The Home & Garden Show is at the York Expo Arena/York Fairgrounds located at 334 Carlisle Road in York. The show begins Friday, Feb. 7 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information about the Home & Garden Show and to purchase tickets, visit yorkbuilders.com.