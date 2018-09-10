York bus company to help in Carolina evacuations

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency has asked as local bus company to provide transportation to people in the path of Hurricane Florence.

Bailey Coach sent buses to the Carolinas to transport people out of evacuated areas.

South Carolina has ordered the mandatory evacuation of residents living along the entire coast beginning at noon Tuesday.

North Carolina issued a mandatory evacuation order for everyone on Hatteras Island.

Florence intensified Monday to a powerful Category 4 hurricane. The National Hurricane Center said the storm's maximum sustained winds were near 130 mph.

Forecasters expect the storm to reach the coast of South Carolina or North Carolina on Thursday.