York business owner maintains title of “First Friday” window decorating contest winner

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The winner of a local contest says the real prize is more than just “window dressing.”

On Friday, Feb. 5, abc27 News introduced Alexndria Hammond who owns a York consignment store called My Girlfriend’s Wardrobe.

She was getting ready for the annual “First Fridays” window decorating contest.

On Monday, the votes are in and Hammond was the winner for the second year in a row.

Her window featured dogs available for adoption. Hammond says the result of featuring the local adoptees is what’s most exciting.

“We’ve got a couple of Instagram messages and Facebook messages and comments about people expressing interest. So we’ve directed them to True Rescue. And hopefully they’ll contact True Rescue and get approved, and hopefully they’re able to adopt one of the dogs,” Hammond said.

The My Girlfriend’s Wardrobe owner is now working on an animal rescue-themed “First Friday” for April.

