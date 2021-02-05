York businesses compete in Market District Window Display Contest to kick off February’s First Friday

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — There are 12 first Fridays in a year. In York, there are 12 First Fridays — the first “f” is capitalized. It’s a monthly celebration. And once each year — February’s First Friday — downtown businesses compete in the Market District Window Display Contest.

The prize? “Bragging rights,” said Alexandria Hammond, owner of the consignment shop My Girlfriend’s Closet, who also competes in the contest.

Nine businesses competed this year. Hammond, who won last year’s contest, hung photos of dogs stuck at a pet rescue, looking for forever homes. Some windows had social messages; others were just artful. The winner was due to be announced Saturday.

Like most things in the COVID-19 era, First Fridays — sponsored by York’s Downtown Inc. — are a modified version of their former selves. But, says Hammond, they’re far better than nothing.

“For us downtown, being able to reopen and have First Fridays, and have a little bit of normalcy back into our business routine is really, really great,” she said. “And First Fridays are just a really fun day for all of us.”