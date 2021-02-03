York Catholic school celebrates National Catholic Schools Week with annual “religion bee”

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Rather than a spelling bee for kids who are the best spellers, Holy Trinity Catholic School in York hosted a religion bee for students who are becoming experts in theology.

The occasion? Holy Trinity held the religion bee to celebrate National Catholic Schools Week.

The event included fourth through sixth grade students who answered questions about the Ten Commandments and more.

Holy Trinity Catholic School’s principal was impressed.

“I think it’s always amazing. I love the love they show in the faith and how they’re able to articulate what they know,” Principal Kathleen Smith said.

One change was made for the 2021 Religion Bee: No parents were in the audience because of COVID-19 precautions.

