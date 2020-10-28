York cemetery, facing criticism, cancels Halloween event

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Four days after affirming plans to go forward with a Halloween event despite opposition, Mount Rose Cemetery in York has canceled the drive-thru trick or treat event.

“Due to the amount of mixed reviews, we will be cancelling the event planned for Saturday,” read a post on the cemetery’s Facebook page.

Cars would have followed a luminary-lit path through the cemetery. Mount Rose had promoted the drive-through event as a COVID-safe way to experience Halloween.

Most replies to the new Facebook message — although not all (“What BS,” wrote one dissenter) — supported the move to cancel the event.

“As someone with a child buried here, I appreciate this,” wrote one person who identified herself as Alyssa Slick. “There are PLENTY of other places to hold something like this. Cemeteries are where we go for peace and to remember our loved ones. Not Halloween family fun time.”

Another mother of a child buried there had expressed similar sentiments to ABC27 before the cancellation.

“I get that people want normalcy for their kids, and I totally understand,” said Amanda Lesh. “I love trick-or-treating just as much as the next person. It’s one of my favorite holidays next to Christmas. I just don’t feel a cemetery is a place for that.”

She said she had contacted the cemetery, quietly asking it to cancel the event, before alerting media outlets. The cemetery’s general manager, Amy Cincibus, told ABC27 she tried contacting Lesh to address her concerns. Lesh confirmed that but said anything falling short of cancellation would be unacceptable to her.

TOP STORIES