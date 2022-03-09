YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Police solve some crimes by speaking with victims and witnesses, who are enthusiastic about bringing suspects to justice.

Other times, victims and witnesses don’t cooperate. Maybe they’re afraid of retaliation. Maybe there’s something they don’t want the police to know about themselves.

Regardless of the reason, it’s a problem Michael Muldrow, York’s police commissioner, says has hindered some recent investigations — and one he’s determined to overcome.

“Given the number of individuals we still contend with that don’t want to cooperate in their own justice, we remain committed to pushing for, and driving home the need for, preventative and investigative options that will allow us to rely more on technology rather than victim participation and witness testimony,” Muldrow said.

He said the technology includes a system called ShotSpotter, which detects gunshots, as well as surveillance cameras.

Muldrow cited a recent string of five shootings in four days as an example.

“Out of those five incidents, the thing we continue to contend with, three of the people in those five incidents at this time haven’t really been cooperating with the investigation, which always ends up being a tough situation for us to deal with, with trying to further those investigations,” Muldrow said.

He said the investigations continue despite those frustrations.

“We have good leads,” Muldrow said. “We have good information that’s being developed on the street by our officers…. We’ll continue to make life as difficult for those [suspects] as they’re making them for individuals in our neighborhoods, who are the good people that live here.”