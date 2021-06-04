York church hosting 7th annual Stop the Violence event

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The 7th annual Stop the Violence and Community Resource Expo event, hosted by the House of Reconciliation Church, will be held Saturday from 12 – 4 p.m. at Renaissance Park in York.

“[Last year] and the first five months of 2021 have been very uncertain, challenging, and extremely hard and devastating years for all of us, not only in York, but around the world,” Stop the Violence Coordinator and church member Debra M. Martinez said. “It has presented us with health, economic, and educational hardships that have triggered an increment in violent activities among young members of our community that has resulted in the loss of their lives.”

“Too many families, friends, and community members are grieving. We must embrace those who feel as if there is nothing else to do to make things better, those who are just giving up, and to those who are losing hope that York can truly be a peaceful and welcoming place to live,” Martinez said.

The event is free, and is welcoming to all. Events include toy distribution, worshiping groups, Revolution’s mascot, presentations, testimonies, and free food. The event will also include appearances from the Community Progress Council, YMCA New American Welcome Center, United Health Care Community Plan, Latinos Unidos of York, York Revolution, York City Police Department, and more.

“For the past seven years, I have been working diligently with the leaders of my church and have partnered with community members, businesses, and non-profit organizations to make sure this event takes place and impacts positively the members of our community, especially those who have are heartbroken and hopeless because they have lost a family member due to acts of violence,” Pastor Alex Alvarado said. “We need to work together and support one another. In past years, we have helped many families who have lost love ones due to acts of violence healed or have given them spiritual tools to ease their pain and I know tomorrow we will do the same.”