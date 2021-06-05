York church hosts Stop the Violence rally

This story has been updated with Pastor Haas’s correct affiliation.

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — There’s a call to stop violence in York, as more of the shooting investigations involved young suspects and victims.

The House of Reconciliation Church hosted the 7th Annual Stop the Violence and Community Resource Expo at Renaissance Park. Organizers say the event is designed to bring unity in the region, and allow people to enjoy a day full of fun, educational, and spiritual activities and provide support to families who have lost loved ones to violence.

“I believe this is the plan to come together,” Lead Pastor of Redemption International Ministries Danny Haas said. “Even though we may not always agree on everything I believe this is the plan to come together and unite.”

Pastor Haas says more than 200 people attended today’s rally.