Live Now
ABC27 News at 5

York City adjusting traffic for voter safety, planning demonstrations

York

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — “Black Lives Matter” protests continue in York as the city looks to change traffic patterns to make sure people can safely vote.

City hall is also hoping to keep the peace, by getting involved.

The mayor and police chief plan to be at any rallies with the intention of engaging protesters in conversation. Mayor Michael Helfrich took to Facebook to say he supports people making their voices heard as long as protests don’t get violent.

North George Street, between Market and Philadelphia streets will be closed from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. for a planned demonstration from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

The right lane of East Market Street, between George and Duke streets, will be reserved for collecting election ballots at the County Administrative Center on 28 East Market.

Protests are being scheduled throughout the week and officials are currently preparing for a large gathering that may happen later on Monday.

The York County Sheriff’s Office says that demonstrators will not be allowed to congregate on the steps of the County Judicial Center on 45 North George Street.

Additional information can be found here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss