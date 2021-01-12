York city and county homicides down in 2020, bucking regional and national trends

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Across America, including in Midstate cities such as Harrisburg, homicides rose in 2020 from multi-year lows.

But not in York. In both the county overall and to an even greater degree in its namesake city, homicides declined in 2020 compared to 2019 levels. The numbers:

2019 homicides 2020 homicides York County 22 19 City of York 17 12 (Source: York County coroner)

“While zero would be what we would shoot for — we don’t ever want to see any loss of life — I am definitely happy with the trajectory,” city of York Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow said.

Muldrow credited cooperation between police and citizens.

“It’s evidence of the community’s willingness to get involved when someone loses life and steer us where we need to go, point us in the right direction, so we can take those next steps — and then the commitment level of our detectives and everybody else,” Muldrow said.

Muldrow was sworn in as the city’s police commissioner in October 2020.