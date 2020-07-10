York City asking for input to celebrate downtown

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of York wants to celebrate those that make downtown great.
Downtown Inc. is hosting its 20th annual Downtown First Awards, and needs your nominations for categories like “outstanding small business” and “outstanding individual”.
Head here to cast a vote. You have until July 20 to submit your nominations.
Top Stories:
- Hersheypark adjusting its hours starting Monday
- Pennsylvania adds 1K cases, biggest 1-day report since May
- FBI offering up to $10,000 for information on missing Amish teen