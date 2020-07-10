York City asking for input to celebrate downtown

York

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of York wants to celebrate those that make downtown great.

Downtown Inc. is hosting its 20th annual Downtown First Awards, and needs your nominations for categories like “outstanding small business” and “outstanding individual”.

Head here to cast a vote. You have until July 20 to submit your nominations.

Top Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss