York City brothers charged with illegally possessing firearms, narcotics

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City brothers are facing multiple charges after police found them in possession of firearms and narcotics.

Joseph Michael Ramos, 25, and Carlos Ariel Ramos, 27, were charged with Possession with the Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Firearms offenses and Possessions of Instruments of a Crime, Thursday morning after police responded to a search warrant.

Investigators discovered 15 grams of fentanyl, two electronic digital scales, a Glock 45 handgun loaded with a 30 round extended magazine, a FNH .57×28 caliber handgun loaded with 20 rounds of armor-piercing rounds and soft body armor.

District Attorney Dave Sunday said, “The arrest of Joseph and Michael Ramos serves as

yet another reminder that we continue to work closely with our local, state and federal law

enforcement partners to reduce violent crime in our communities. Removing illegal

firearms and narcotics from our community is a common sense step towards achieving

this goal.”

