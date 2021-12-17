York city canceling New Year’s events due to rising COVID-19 cases

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York city is canceling its upcoming New Year’s Eve White Rose Drop and Children’s Balloon Drop in response to increasing COVID-19 case numbers and decreasing hospital capacity, the city announced in a press release on Friday.

“Considering the recent rapid increase in COVID-19 caseloads, and York and Memorial hospitals being near or above 100% capacity, the City of York is canceling large city-sponsored public events,” the press release states.

These public events include the New Year’s Eve White Rose Drop in Continental Square and the New Year’s Eve Children’s Balloon Drop at Voni Grimes Gym.

“While we know that these events are community favorites, these events have the potential of bringing very large crowds together to celebrate, exacerbating this fourth surge of COVID-19,” the release says.

The release warns that crowded hospitals may take longer to begin delivering care to patients, causing longer hospital stays and “clogs” in the health care system. Emergency departments are often impacted by these delays, the release says.

“These events are being canceled so that the City of York does its best to reduce these impacts on our residents and healthcare systems,” the press release says.