York City collections to start one hour earlier on June 8

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Due to dangerously high temperatures and humidity forecasted for York on Tuesday, June 8, collections by Republic Services will begin one hour earlier at 5 a.m.

Customers must place all items for collection after 5 p.m. the evening prior to collection and no later than 5 a.m. on the day of collection. Crews will not returns for items placed out after 5 a.m.

For the safety of those working outside during collection pickups, the City may approve days of collections to begin at 5 a.m. in future weeks as well that are filled with hot and humid weather.