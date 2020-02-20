York City Council approves residency waiver for fire chief

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Council approves a waiver to allow their fire chief to live outside of the city despite a residency requirement.

This is the second time Chief Chad Deardorff has received a residency waiver.

He was supposed to move into the city when he accepted the job last year but decided to stay in West Machester Township.

The issue has caused tension between the mayor and city council.

York has a residency requirement for other non-leadership positions.

Mayor Michael Helfrich said it is making it hard to fill other positions.