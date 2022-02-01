York City Council releases recommendations for $35.3M of ARPA funding

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York City Council has revealed its recommendations for how the city should use its $35.3 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act.

According to a release, the council advised that “The greatest investment of funds addresses priority infrastructure needs, public safety, and revenue replacement. Our second largest investment recommendation will be to allocate funding to provide healthcare in combating the negative health impacts of COVID-19 and provide services to disproportionately impacted communities.”

“If we continue to plan wisely, as the city’s economy recovers in the coming years, future shortfalls can be substantially smaller, if not eliminated, as we heal and bounce back from so many years of solid decline. Councils looks forward to a fresh new start and working together toward a brighter future and feels confident that we can boost recovery efforts through partnerships, efficient planning, and concrete decision making,” City Council President Sandie Walker said.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

The York City Council will host a zoom on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. to formally announce the recommendations. You can find more information through the link here.