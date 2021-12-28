York City Council to hold a special meeting to override mayor’s veto of city budget

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Council will hold a special meeting to consider legislation to override Mayor Helfrich’s veto of the 2022 York City Budget on Thursday, Dec 30 at 10 a.m.

In a press release from Dec. 27, City Council President Henry Nixon, along with other City Council representatives, urged the mayor to approve the 2022 budget. After cutting the mayor’s recommended American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 spending plan, City Council approved the 2022 York city budget by a four to one vote.

“As Council, it is our responsibility to act in the best interest of its citizenry at-large. As such, Council will consider overriding the mayor’s veto so that we may continue to provide services to our residents,” Council President Henry Nixon said. “Aside from the mayor’s recommended ARPA spending plan being removed, the FY2022 budget was approved.”

Because the Mayor has closed City hall to the public because of the pandemic, you can view and participate in the meeting by clicking here and using passcode 54321.