York City Council to hold meeting on residency requirement

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Residents in the city of York will get a chance to voice their opinions about a residency requirement for city employees.

York City Council is holding a town hall meeting Monday evening at Logos Academy.

It’s been an ongoing debate between city council and the city’s top leadership. Fire Chief Chad Deardorff could be forced to step down.

Right now, employees must live in the city. Mayor Michael Helfrich says the policy is making it hard to attract and keep qualified employees for positions like nurses and grant writers.

In Deardorff’s case, he was granted a temporary waiver last year, excusing him from the residency requirement.

That waiver is about to expire, and city council doesn’t want to renew it.

Deardorf decided that staying in West Manchester Township is better for his family. Council says this isn’t personal, but Deardorff says it feels like it is.

Mayor Helfrich says council members are wasting time and money. Council has until the end of the month to decide whether to extend the waiver.

Monday’s meeting starts at 6 p.m. at Logos Academy at 250 West King Street.