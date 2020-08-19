York City Council votes to extend open container ordinance

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Council has voted to extend the city’s open container ordinance.

The waiver expanded outdoor dining closing down Beaver Street for more tables. Restaurants say this is what has kept them open during the pandemic.

Tuesday night’s vote extends the ordinance until September 30.

At York City Council’s next meeting on September 15, they will discuss a plan to run the ordinance through December 31.

Top Stories: