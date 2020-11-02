York City councilman faces charges following indecent exposure allegation

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday, York City councilman Lou Rivera faced charges after being accused of exposing himself to a job applicant in the bathroom of the restaurant Rivera manages.

Councilman Rivera is charged with indecent exposure, disorderly conduct for obscene language or gestures, and harassment. These charges stem from an accusation made nearly two months ago in Manchester Township when Rivera allegedly asked a job applicant sexually inappropriate questions and then exposed himself while in the bathroom.

York Mayor Michael Helfrich said he won’t call for Rivera’s resignation.

“There is no action in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for removing a sitting elected official on the base of allegations, and we do not want to,” Mayor Helfrich said.

Several York City council members released a joint statement calling the allegations “sad and alarming” and called for a full investigation.

Rivera’s preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 16.

