YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A new crime mapping and analysis system will bring near real-time transparency to police incident responses in York City.

CRIMEWATCH has developed the mapping and analysis tool to ensure that residents can monitor and understand crime activity in their local area. Viewers can filter by incident type, individual incident details, map style, and date, and enable heat mapping.

Access is free and residents can sign up for notifications for activity from the police department. To view the crime map, click here.

As of May 26, there have been 16 homicides in York County so far this year, with 11 of them in York City. Pam Gay, the county’s coroner, says the trend is not new.

“It just seems like people are trying to solve their disputes with guns right away or with their hands,” Gay said “I just think we’ve lost the art of being able to discuss things with each other in a calm nature.”

In the most recent homicide, 35-year-old Zachary Young died after being assaulted on the 200 block of W. Jackson Street by a group of individuals. A couple of weeks prior to Young’s death, York County saw four homicides in one week.

“I hadn’t seen that ever in my time as coroner” dating back to 2014, Gay said.

“We’ve had two murder-suicides,” including one in May that took the life of a popular teacher, Gay said. “We’ve gone years without any murder-suicides.”

An investigation continues to look into the physical and mental state of the York man that shot and killed a Central York High School social studies teacher in the weekend murder/suicide Gay referred to. It is believed that a dispute over a shed’s placement led to the homicide.

In 2021, there were seven total homicides with five taking place in York City.

To learn more about the crime mapping and analysis tools, click here.